Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,611 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,193,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the third quarter worth $935,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter worth $310,000.

NYSEARCA CLSM opened at $23.75 on Friday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

