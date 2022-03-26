Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

