Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 138.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

