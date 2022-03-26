Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
Shares of Camtek stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 138.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
