Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Price Target to C$1.15

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC PMKRF opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. Playmaker Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$1.50.

Get Playmaker Capital alerts:

Playmaker Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playmaker Capital Inc engages in building a game-changing ecosystem that sits at the nexus of sports, media, gaming, and technology. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playmaker Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playmaker Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.