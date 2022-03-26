Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Price Target to C$1.15

Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC PMKRF opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. Playmaker Capital has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$1.50.
Playmaker Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
