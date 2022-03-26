Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 37,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,505,955 shares.The stock last traded at $26.94 and had previously closed at $26.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,653,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

