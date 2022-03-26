Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

