Capital One Financial Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$68.70 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.