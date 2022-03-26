Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

CPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

TSE CPX opened at C$40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.87. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$45.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.53.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

