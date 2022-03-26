Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 739.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Shares of CABGY opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

