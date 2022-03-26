Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,360. The stock has a market cap of $841.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

