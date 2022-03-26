Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 212,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $398.60 million, a PE ratio of 157.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.