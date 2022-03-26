Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Up 206.6% in March

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 206.6% from the February 28th total of 639,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,005,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

