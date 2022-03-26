CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $211.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1-year low of $154.53 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.