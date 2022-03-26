Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.08. Celsion has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Celsion during the second quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Celsion by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

