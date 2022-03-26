Centamin’s (CEY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.63.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,214.85).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

