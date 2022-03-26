Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.85.

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

