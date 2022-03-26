Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report $62.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.98 million and the highest is $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $60.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $257.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $258.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $280.90 million, with estimates ranging from $280.40 million to $281.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CPF. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 130,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $796.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

