Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. uniQure has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $778.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $53,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

