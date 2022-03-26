Cheuvreux Upgrades Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has €21.00 ($23.08) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €17.50 ($19.23).
Shares of Fagron stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72.
Fagron Company Profile (Get Rating)
