Cheuvreux Upgrades Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cheuvreux currently has €21.00 ($23.08) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €17.50 ($19.23).

Shares of Fagron stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. Fagron has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

