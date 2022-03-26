Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

