Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.