Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.

CHS opened at $4.75 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

