Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.11 EPS.
CHS opened at $4.75 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.