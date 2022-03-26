China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $9.39 on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

