China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $9.39 on Friday. China CITIC Bank has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
