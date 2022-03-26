China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.
About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.