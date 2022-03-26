China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEA. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

