China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of CGA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.73.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.
About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.