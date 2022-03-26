China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

