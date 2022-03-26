China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.74

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $10.45. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 17,618 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

China Green Agriculture ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

