China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

