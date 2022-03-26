China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($8.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ZNH opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

