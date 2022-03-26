Christine Flores Sells 31,913 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

