Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Cintas also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.54-2.74 EPS.

Cintas stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.32. The stock had a trading volume of 583,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a 12-month low of $334.61 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

