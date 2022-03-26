Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.35 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 18,090,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,659,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

