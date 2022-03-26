Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Reaches $72,809.78

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $72,809.78 and $1,014.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.