Citigroup Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $74.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE MOS opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

