Citigroup Increases Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $15.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RTLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $14.47 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

