Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Financial Contrast

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A China HGS Real Estate 10.94% 3.43% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and China HGS Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and China HGS Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million 0.00 $6.38 million N/A N/A

China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

