Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “
NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.