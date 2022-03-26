Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

