Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. Clever Leaves updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CLVR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,924,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,591. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

