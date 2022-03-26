Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,590 shares of company stock worth $50,018,513. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 88.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.27.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.