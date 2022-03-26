Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 816,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $542,000. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOE opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Clover Leaf Capital has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.65.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

