CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.40) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £813.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 212.50 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 559 ($7.36).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

