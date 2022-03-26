Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

CODX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Several research firms have commented on CODX. Sidoti began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

