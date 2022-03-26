Coats Group (LON:COA) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.12

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.12 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.10 ($1.05), with a volume of 1159951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.90) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

