Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $21.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 334,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $816.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.33.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

