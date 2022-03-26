Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 353,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $645.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.