Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

