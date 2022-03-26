Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.03

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and traded as high as $40.40. Community Financial shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1,251 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Community Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

