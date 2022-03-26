Comparing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Applied Materials and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Materials and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 18 0 2.69 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $171.04, suggesting a potential upside of 24.79%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Materials and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 5.25 $5.89 billion $7.19 19.06 Netlist $142.35 million 9.05 $4.83 million $0.01 555.56

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Netlist on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

