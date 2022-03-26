Comparing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.47 -$484.89 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 3.02 -$20.96 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 2 0 3 0 2.20 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $3.35, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 165.57%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.