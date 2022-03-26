Comparing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) & First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Bancorp and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 1 4 0 0 1.80

First Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.85%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29% First Hawaiian 36.19% 10.36% 1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million 3.58 $9.45 million $1.62 11.35 First Hawaiian $734.23 million 5.11 $265.73 million $2.05 14.27

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats United Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. It operates a network of 54 branches, which include 49 in Hawaii, 3 in Guam, and 2 in Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

